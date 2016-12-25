PNB AGM assaulted by company director; hospitalised

Had gone to check stocks, Accounts



BHOPAL : An assistant general manager (AGM) of Punjab National Bank (PNB) was brutally beaten up by Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd director when he had gone to the firm office to verify stocks and accounts. He suffered facial injuries and was taken to Narmada Hospital. A case of assault to deter public servant from discharging his duty was registered against the accused with the Habibganj police on Saturday. The accused is yet to be arrested.

Habibganj station head officer Ravindra Yadav said that complainant Manohar Singh Arora, 54, is posted as AGM of PNB at New Market branch. In his complaint, Arora said that on orders of CGM Anil Jain, he along with chief auditor B Chandrashekharan and manager Vineet Jain went to firm’s factory at Obaidullaganj.

However, director Amitesh Argal, son of accused Kamlesh Kumar Argal informed them that stocks were maintained at firm’s head office in E-5/68 Arera Colony. On reaching the head office Kamlesh hurled expletives and misbehaved with the team before assaulting the victim.