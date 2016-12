players-of-state-water-sports-academy-excel

BHOPAL: The players of MP State Water Sports Academy won nine medals in the junior national sailing championship played at Chennai.

In laser 4.7 event, Harshita Tomar won gold, Mahak Mankar and Rammilan Yadav each won silver medal. In another event, Pradeep Thakur and Uma Chauhan each won gold medal whereas Shraddha Verma won bronze medal.

In 29 ER event, Pradeep Thakur won one gold. In laser 4.7 event, Harshita Tomar won silver and Mahak Mankar won bronze medal. In laser 4.7 boys category, Rammilan Yadav bagged bronze medal.