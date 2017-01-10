Platform no. 1 of Bhopal railway station ready to receive trains

BHOPAL: The railway traffic will resume at platform number 1 at Bhopal railway station from Tuesday. Earlier, platform number 1 was shut down from December 1, 2016 to January 9, 2017, following construction of wash apron there. It had led to shifting of halts of various trains on platform number 1 to Habibganj station. As washable apron as been constructed at platform number 1 of Bhopal railway station, the halts of various trains, which were earlier shifted to Habibganj station, has been resumed as per time table.