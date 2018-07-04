Pet Care: Pay heed, parasites multiply in monsoon

Indore: As clouds take over the skies, humidity combines with heat to make favourable breeding conditions for insects. However, these conditions are unfavourable for pets as they catch infections easily in humid condition. As most pets are sensitive to environmental changes, they often suffer from diseases during monsoon.

With certain precautions, owners can ensure that their pets don’t suffer from diseases or at least wounds do not worsen and become life-threatening. Free Press talked to veterinarians for their guidance on pet care. Excerpts

Precaution for skin and stomach diseases

Skin diseases: Most animals suffer from skin diseases as fungi attack their skin. Though these diseases are not easily communicated to humans, they can harm the animal and attack babies in house.

Precaution: Skin infection starts from moisture present in animal paws. Therefore, their paws should be kept dry. After a walk outside, pet owners should dry pet’s paws and put anti-fungal dusting powder. This powder can be used all over the body once in a week.

Tick infestation: Ticks grow fast and attack animal as monsoon provides favourable weather condition.

Precaution: Be careful about female ticks, as they grow in thousands. A female tick is round and multiplies by laying thousand eggs at a time.

Seasonal gastroenteritis: As most pets remain confined at home during rains, they tend to overeat. Overeating causes them to suffer from seasonal stomach problems.

Precaution: Pet owners can regulate diet as suggested by the doctor to prevent stomach upsets.

Care for pets according to age

Pet is more susceptible to diseases in monsoon. When we care for a puppy, it is different than taking precaution for an adult dog. Animals grow and age faster and hence should be cared for accordingly. In monsoons, animals are attacked by internal and external parasites. Here are pointers about pet care in monsoon:

Most young animals suffer from worms frequently. Liquid de-wormer is advised for puppies in the following way:

Medicate in Age

Every 15 days Zero to three month

Every 30 days Three to six months

Every three month Six month or older

Tablet as advised Adult pets

As for external parasites, ticks and fleas attack animal’s skin. There are anti-fungal dusting powders and spot-on liquid available, which must be used to keep pets’ body moisture-free. For adults, injections and tablets should be provided to keep them safe from ticks and fleas.

Call your doctor if notice the following