Patients claim govt fund but get treatment in pvt hospitals

BHOPAL : The health department is spending crores of rupees on schemes meant for providing assistance to the poor in getting free treatment. And a major part of this money is finding its way to private hospitals.

The State government spent Rs 47.16 crore under State Illness Assistance Fund (SIAF) and Rs 4.22 crore under Mukhyamantri Baal Hriday Upchar Yojana in 2015. The monetary assistance provided through these schemes is often used by patients for getting treatment in private hospitals. The question is why do patients go for private hospitals?

SIAF and Baal Hriday Upchar Yojana allow treatment in government-accredited hospitals. Under the scheme, the hospitals present an estimate for treatment, which is forwarded by the CMHO to the Collector and thence to the government. Patients can also get treatment done in government hospitals but due to lack of facilities, the funds are often used for getting treatment in private hospitals.

The CMHOs say that they don’t decide the hospital; they just assist the patient in getting treatment in the accredited hospital.

“The hospitals which are accredited under National Accreditation Board of Hospitals and are Healthcare Providers for treatment of listed diseases are allowed to treat patients with the funds provided by central and state governments. We do not choose the hospital. Also, it is the responsibility of hospital to take care of the patient. For example, Bengaluru’s Narayan Hirdayalaya provides accommodation, travel expenses of not only the patient but also the attendant. We cannot provide such facilities here and that is why, help of hospitals located out of the state is taken so that the patient does not have to suffer”, Veena Sinha, CMHO of Bhopal said.

Since, there is perennial shortage of facilities in government hospitals, patients prefer private hospitals. No government hospital in Bhopal has facility for MRI and CT scan and patients in need of these tests are sent to private labs. The JP hospital refers critical patients to Hamidia due to non-availability of proper equipment and doctors and even at Hamidia hospital, patients don’t get all the facilities. Dr I.K Chugh, civil surgeon, JP hospital said, “We send critical patients to the medical college hospital”.

No card, no treatment

Similarly, Deendayal Antyodaya Upchar Yojana provides for free treatment up to Rs 30,000 per family for those in the BPL category but the people don’t even get this facility.

Many are refused treatment on the ground that they don’t have Deendayal Upachar Yojana card. A patient, who came from Berasia to Hamidia Hospital, said that he did not know how to get it. Superintendent Dr D.K. Pal then informed him that he needs to get registered under Deendayal Antodaya Upchar Yojana to get the benefit of the scheme and till then, he will have to pay for his treatment. “I cannot do anything to help you”, he said.

More heads roll at Hamidia Hospital, supdt removed

BHOPAL : After the major reshuffle in the offices of Gandhi Medical College and medical education department on Friday, Hamidia Hospital superintendent Dr DK Pal was also removed from his office in the evening on Saturday.

Dr MC Songara will be the new superintendent and Dr Deepak Marawi will be the new dean of Gandhi Medical College.

Commissioner Ajatshatru Shrivastav and collector Nishant Warwade visited Hamidia Hospital on Saturday morning and checked upon the attendance of the doctors.

In a close meeting with superintendent DK Pal and other officials from medical education department, the commissioner and the collector gave instructions on several issues like construction of doss house in place of shed, high mast light in the public place opposite OPD, round the clock separate cleaner for every toilet, two trained workers in each operation theatre, use of vacuum cleaner and machines for cleaning and allotment of contract for cleaning on the basis of performance.