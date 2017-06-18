They call it ‘Totka Rally’ and its organisers believe that Bhopal won’t get bountiful rains. The Sports Promotion Group (SPG) has been organising Car Mud Rally for the past 15 years. This year’s event was held at Kaliasot Dam and like always, it was a heady mix of adventure, adrenalin and of course daring. Eighteen vehicles – ranging from the good-old gypsy – participated. It was not a competition and so there were no winners or losers. The vehicles were drenched in mud and so were the participants. The pictures tell it all (All pix: FP Photo)
Participants, audience enjoy Car Mud Rally
