OVERHEARD: The trouble for Election Commission is not over yet

Efforts fail

An Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), who was not in race for the post of Chief Secretary (CS), tossed his hat in the ring. He got his name recommended to the Chief Minister through a minister. However, the CM thumbed his nose at the idea, saying the ACS does not have the calibre to become CS. The CM’s remark has, indeed, thrown cold water on the officer’s enthusiasm.

Besides committing irregularities, this starry-eyed ACS is in the habit of courting women employees of his department. So passionate is he that he sometimes gets inebriated. A few days ago, during a foreign jaunt, he got drunk and harassed a woman, but his colleagues covered up the scandal. Since the CM is acquainted with his habits, when the officer’s name was recommended for the post of CS, he immediately gave the thumbs-down to it.

Number one

The estimation of an all-powerful officer is done when a party rules. Similarly, the assessment of who will be the most-powerful officer after the next government takes over, if it happens at all, is done these days in advance. A Principal Secretary (PS), who is being considered number one at present, is very close to the president of the MP Congress Committee and other officers, besides.

It is said if the government changes, he will remain powerful. A close kin of this PS, also an IAS officer, says if the government changes his brother-in-law will remain powerful, and those who have created problems for him will be put on the right track. Besides him, two other Principal Secretaries will remain in the saddle. At present, both of them are enjoying plum posts, but they will remain as powerful as they are today.

Trouble not yet over

Even as the Election Commission has said that there is no irregularity on the voters’ list, the problem for a woman IAS officer is not over, because the Congress has said they will take the matter to court. The party claimed that a large number of fake names had crept into the list. The boss of this IAS officer, who is in Delhi, told her off for the alleged fake names. He even told her if the list was not corrected action might be taken against her.Indeed, she had leftthe work of correcting the voters’ list to a secretary who was working on contract.

Now, she understands the mistake she made by not paying attention to the work. On some earlier occasions too, she committed irregularities, but since the matter is serious, she may face action this time. Actually, many IAS officers, in whose districts irregularities were found on the voters’ list, are worried, because the action of the Election Commission hangs over their heads like Damocles’ Sword.

Quite a jolt

A Commissioner, posted to an important department, has soon realised why the officers do not stay in the department for long. When he asked an officer about the process of underhand dealings he was told, the minister’s was the last word in this department. Not only that, he was also told all the officers, posted to districts and divisions functioning under this department, are in direct touch with the minister who controls everything. These officers have been given a list and asked to complete the target.

Every deal, underhand or otherwise, is done accordingly. He was also told nothing comes off in the department without the minister’s consent. On hearing this, the commissioner, who has been on cloud nine after getting the present position, has lost his enthusiasm. Though the officers, close to the minister, are trying to keep him in good humour, he looks unhappy for not earning enough through underhand dealings.

Fear-struck

The officers and the staff of a division are in a cold sweat after they have got a new boss. This officer is considered moody. But the former Commissioner maintained a good rapport with his staff. Since the officers and the staff of the division do not know how to deal with their present boss, they are quite apprehensive about him. His bossy style always set off disputes in the departments he headed earlier.

After his joining, an Additional Commissioner is trying to shift. Yet, a senior officer, in an important department in the state capital, is happy. Earlier, the Commissioner and the officer worked together, and during this period, only the latter maintained good relations with the Commissioner who also backed him. No doubt, he should be happy.

Good days

After long time, an officer of the secretary rank, who was surrounded by controversies, looks happy, because he is earning lots of money. This Sahib brought an officer to the department, and it is through the latter that the Sahib has established connection with many suppliers. Besides, big purchases are being made for this small department and the fixed ‘cuts’ the officer gets have silenced him.

Many a time this loquacious officer has caused inconvenience to the government. However, the ‘cuts’ have changed him so much so that whenever anyone complains to him about the government, he keeps mum. He only says he wants to keep away from disputes. He has also wooed the minister of the department, who too gets ‘cuts’ on time. However, the change in his style of working has surprised many. In fact, a senior officer is backing him to the hilt telling him: You keep your mouth shut; and I will take care of you!