Overheard: ACS disagrees for shifting Mandsaur rape victim to a hospital outside Madhya Pradesh

Rigidity

The rigidity of an Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and a commissioner may land the government in trouble. After the Mandsaur rape incident, when it was decided to take the survivor to a hospital outside the state for better treatment, the ACS said it would put a question mark on the efficacy of medical services of Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister as well as the Chief Secretary tried to convince the ACS of the seriousness of the matter, but he was in no mood to relent. The commissioner sided with the ACS. Since both of them made it a prestige issue, the survivor was admitted to a hospital in Indore.

Thankfully, nothing happened to the girl; else it would have meant a damaging loss of face to the government. Since this stiff-necked ACS is fond of kicking up rows, he has caused embarrassment to the administration several times. However, for him, the trouble is not yet over, because a probe may drift into catch-22 anytime.

Protest leave

The nearer the state is getting to the assembly election the more accustomed are getting the bureaucrats to taking protest leave. So, the corridors of power are abuzz with such stories as the one of an Additional Chief Secretary’s. For not being appointed to the post of Chief Secretary, he has gone on month-long leave, and he told the Chief Minister, that he might extend it, due to some family problems.

Clear it is that, the ACS is in no mood to return to work, even after the end of his vacation. Another bureaucrat, already on leave, has extended his vacation, for not getting a plum post. Besides, a female Principal Secretary has applied for childcare leave to look after the studies of her daughter. Since the female officer is posted to an important department, her going on leave may affect the functioning of the government. Apart from that, another officer is thinking of going on leave. Not getting a plum position, the officer is waiting for the election.

Surprising!

The posting of a Principal Secretary (PS), close to an important Congress leader, to Delhi has left many an officer startled. Said it was about the officer, that should the government in the state change, he would be the most powerful bureaucrat. Besides, since he has not got any plum position in the Union Government, the officials in the state are not able to understand the reasons for his shifting.

Those who are in the corridors of power, and close to the Congress leader, say they are not sure whether the Congress will form the next government in the state. The officer was, in fact, angry after being shifted to another department. However, two principal secretaries are happy about his transfer, because they treated him as their competitor, in case the government happened to change after the election. Now, both of them think, whosoever forms the next government, they will enjoy power.

Complaint

Some local politicians, as well as administrative officers in a district, are getting browned off with a leader from another state, who has been given the status of a cabinet minister. Keen on contesting the election from a constituency, the leader visits the district twice or thrice a week. Besides holding meetings with the officers, he tells them to follow his instructions; else he will complain to the Chief Minister.

Some politicians, belonging to the BJP have complained to the higher authorities in the party about it, urging them to keep this leader away from the district. He wants to enhance his influence in the area through the department he is working for. Since anger against this leader who is trying to create an impact in the state with the support of some top bosses in the RSS is prevailing among the officers, he may be asked to pack up any day.

Dispute

A dispute has begun between the minister and the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) who was posted to a department a few months ago. The minister told the officer to dispose of some files, but the latter did not do that. Being hot under the collar after the incident, the minister made some comments on the officer’s style of working. The ACS too got angry with him and put a spanner in the files concerned with the minister and his son. Though the minister is worried about it, he cannot say anything to the officer.

Besides, the minister’s efforts to get the files passed through other officers of the department did not bear fruits because of the ACS. However, the row between the minister and the ACS has made the officers of another cadre very happy since the minister gives them more importance these days. The ACS, posted to the department earlier, never said no to any assignment given to him by the minister whose son also got several important work done through the officer. But, since that is not happening now, both the minister and his son are on the edge.

The road

A secretary-rank officer holding a plum position is at the end of his tether these days. He has always reaped the best fruits being on the plum posts, but a few months ago, he was posted to a department which has neither a big budget nor a huge project through which he can lay his hands on some extra bucks. Besides, he has to deal with many disputes in the department. It is heard that the Sahib is finding out some ways for extra income.

He has pushed ahead two/three projects, that he may benefit the suppliers who were once associated with him. A senior officer has also given nod to the projects. Known for his ability to turn any situation to his advantage, he pulled out all the stops to stall his transfer to the department he is working for, but a senior officer in Delhi threw a spanner in his efforts. Ergo, he has to stay in the department until the election ends.