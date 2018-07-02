Overheard: A woman bureaucrat who is about to retire is lobbying for a job after retirement

More powerful

A vice-chancellor has shoved down an IPS officer and packed him off to an important position in a university. A police officer as he is, he has worked in different departments. For his links with top RSS leaders, nobody has so far dared take action against him. That is why, despite being an IPS officer, he has been a registrar in the university for long.

Besides, so important was he in the university since its inception that nobody would give any importance to the vice-chancellor who, then, not only informed the higher authorities in the government about it, but also took the matter to the top RSS bosses. He also gave evidence, about some irregularities committed by the officer, to the authorities concerned. Initially, nobody took any notice of his complaints, though. Still, considering that the complaints concerned with the officer might turn into a major scam, he has been shoved off the university. Angry, after being out of the institution, the officer is in quest of pastures new.

Rehabilitation

A woman bureaucrat who is about to retire is lobbying for a job after retirement. She has already sent a request for it to the Chief Secretary as well as to several senior officers. Besides, she is searching for links with RSS leaders through whom she wants to get a comfortable position after retirement.

But the problem with her is: since she has never been on any important post during the BJP rule, nobody is paying any heed to her request. Though a minister is lobbying for her, it is not known whether his recommendations would cut much ice with the Chief Minister. In fact, it was the Chief Minister who had shifted her from a department, after getting complaints from someone close to him. Her image in the eyes of the CM has never been good after that. Many senior officers are already in queue for the post she is vying for. Considering that, her chances look dim.

Rapport

When a woman politician took over a constitutional position in the state, it was thought that a Principal Secretary (PS) who is working in the office would soon be out. But he has proved everyone wrong, because he has not only maintained good relations with the politician, but has also become dear to her family members. Consequently, he is calling the shots in the government these days.

He has recently prepared two books that pleased the politician, so much so that when there were some objections from higher authorities to one of the books, he got it removed through her. His attempt to find out new methods to promote madam has pleased her very much. Some time ago, several top leaders of the RSS complained to the Chief Minister about the PS who was on the verge of being shifted from the office, but he pulled through. And now, his affinity with his boss indicates that he is sitting pretty in the office.

Clarification

A Principal Secretary who has recently hogged the limelight by making a presentation at a meeting of the legislators at the Chief Minister’s house is giving clarification about his stand on a certain issue. Since the officer is also close to MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath, he has given clarification to him too about that. It was because of this officer, that the state Congress head has not been as caustic about that matter as he is about other issues these days.

As soon as the matter came to media, the officer gave a clarification to someone who is close to Nath. When Nath took over as the head of the state Congress, he was assured that whosoever comes to power after the election he would be in the saddle. The incident, then, has panicked the officer. It is heard that another officer was chosen for the presentation at CM house, but this PS was picked to do the work, so that he might be penned in.

Protection

A minister and a retired IAS officer are protecting an employee whose name figured in a scam. Both of them are in touch with the employee and trying to save him. A principal secretary has recently talked to an agency about conducting a probe against the employee, but the minister told the PS not to take any action against the staffer.

That it is said: the employee has a CD concerned with the retired Sahib and the minister, and if it is made public, it will rock the state before the election. So, both of them are trying to save the employee to keep the CD secret. Several officers are in the trap of this employee, but the retired officer is involved in an underhand dealing related to a huge property. Accordingly, both minister and retired officer are keeping on that CD until everything is settled.

Happy

After getting the charge of an additional department, a Principal Secretary has become very happy, because he cannot pull off money through underhand dealings from the department he is currently working for, due to the minister. So, just after getting the additional charge of the department, he has begun to earn money. He has also started pulling all the stops so that the department may not go out of his hand during any administrative shake-up.

The PS was posted to a corporation that functions under the department, so the all the channels, through which money comes, are on his fingertips. Just after taking over the additional charge of the department, he gathered all the information about underhand dealings from an officer. The minister of the department, which he is actually working for, pigs out all the money. However, the minister of the department, that the PS has got additionally, is very simple. Accordingly, the PS is paying all attention to it.