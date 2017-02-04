Only conservation of rivers can save our culture: CM

On the occasion of Narmada Jayanti, I extend my hearty greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh. After offering our prayer to Maa Narmada on the occasion, as I, with my cabinet, took decisions on the policies towards the development of Madhya Pradesh, this gave me a deep sense of contentment.

It’s a well known fact that most of the civilisations have flourished on the banks of rivers. Similar is the case with Narmada. The lifeline of Madhya Pradesh, the river Narmada can hardly be over-emphasised. It is not merely a river; she is cradle of civilisation and represents a complete culture.

The ongoing “Namami Devi Narmade” -Seva Yatra campaign is a step to collaborate in building a movement and mobilising support towards concrete steps for sustenance of Narmada river. The campaign aims to make people aware of the historical, social, cultural, religious and economic aspects linked with the river Narmada- the life line of Madhya Pradesh. The world’s largest river conservation campaign aims to preserve, protect and restore Narmada and other rivers of the world for the future generations.

Several religious tourists places like- Amarkantak, Bhedaghat, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar and Mandleshwar situated on the banks of Narmada river generate employment opportunities. Similarly, fairs and festivals organised on the banks of river Narmada provide employment to hundreds of people round the year. I firmly believe that Maa Narmada always fulfills wishes of her people.

My only wish is that the sacred water of Narmada continues to provide 40 million odd- population access to clean drinking water and continues to irrigate 17 lakh hectares of land of my State. With the blessings of Maa Narmada our warehouses are full of food grains and electricity has eliminated the darkness from our houses. Madhya Pradesh generates 2400 megawatt electricity with her blessings and the state has been honoured with Krishi Karman Award continuously for four times.

(The writer is the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh)