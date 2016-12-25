BHOPAL : Only around 100 employees attended an oath-taking programme on Good Governance Day, celebrated a day before the birthday of former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee. Finance minister Jayant Mallaiya, who administered the oath, on seeing thin attendance of people, had to say that it seems that most of the people are busy enjoying yearend vacations. Most of the IAS officers gave a skip to the programme. One of the reasons is that they have been assigned duties in connection with the Nagarudaya campaign beginning from December 25. The programme on good governance is not being celebrated for past two years by the state government.
Only 100 employees take good governance oath
