One crore deposited in 12 new accounts of Mahanagar Bank

BHOPAL : The raids of Income tax department at the residence and business establishments of Sushil Vaswani, founder chairman of Mahanagar Bank, continued on fifth day. It is found that 100 bank accounts were opened in a period of five days in Mahanagar Bank after demonetisation. The I-T officials on Friday found 12 bank accounts in which one crore or more money was deposited. Gold weighing 600 grams was also recovered from Vaswani’s house. Inquiry is also on with Vaswani about depositing of money in Mahanagar Bank. According to sources in I-T department, a list of people having transactions with Vaswani is also

being prepared and they will be issued notices for quizzing.