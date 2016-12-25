Once quarrelsome friends; now man and wife

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) celebrated its alumni meet on Saturday with great enthusiasm. On the occasion, as many as 130 alumni of the 1991 batch were present, along with their families. Some had great fun with the friends they were meeting after ages whereas others were surprised to find that the friends who used to fight like cat and dog have become life partners. A ‘Hostel visit’ was a one of the interesting part of the programme in which the alumni visited their rooms and remembered how they stole sauce and eatables from each other’s baggage. The members also danced on some latest and old films songs like ‘yaaron dosti badi hi haseen hai…,’ ‘ye dosti hum nahi todenge…,’ and ‘kala chashma jhada ae…,’. As many as 30 professors were also present at the Meet and they all were felicitated by their students.