Officials on ground to get Bhopal BRTS act together

Bhopal: Bhopal Cilty Link Limited (BCLL), director Kewal Mishra on Thursday visited Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) corridor to assess the status of facilities. His visit was in the wake of a recent accident in which a man had lost his life after getting hit by a policeman’s vehicle.

During his visit he received complaints regarding the theft of the tripods stands at the entry-exit gates of the bus stands and vehicles of ‘influential’ lot entering the corridor. Entry of vehicles on the corridor is banned except for the BCLL buses and ambulance; he spotted a four-wheeler entering the BRTS corridor.

The attempt of the driver to speed away was foiled by the barricades at the exit. The driver got into an argument with Mishra, when he was questioned about his driving. When Mishra tried to ascertain the reason for such incidents the traffic volunteers posted at the gates expressed that they are afraid to stop vehicles belonging to politicians and police officers. Mishra declared that the issues will soon be sorted out and no offender will be spared.