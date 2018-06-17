No probe into old e-tendering cases shows govt’s cover up bid

Nodal officers in various departments may be caught

BHOPAL : E-tendering scam in various departments has to come to light sending several officers into a tizzy. On the heels of the scam, Principal Secretary Manish Rastogi has dashed off a letter advising the officials to remain cautious about such case in future.

However, he has not mentioned anything about a probe into the previous scams. Also, the state government, while handing the probe in the matter to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), did not said anything about the probe into the old tenders through e-tendering.

Accordingly, EOW will also probe into the scam, related to the tenders of Public Health Engineering and other departments, which has recently come to light. The tenders issued through e-tender earlier will not be probed.

EOW has set up a six-member team, and it will probe into such tenders as the government has referred to in its letter.

After the Vyapam scam, since the government is edgy about the scams related to technical matter, it is taking this case with high caution.

Although the case is related to cyber cell, the case has been handed over to EOW which is taking the help of technical experts.

Water Resources, Public Health Engineering, Public Works Department and Narmada Valley Development Corporation and other departments have been assigning work through e-tenders. If an investigation into the old tenders is done, many irregularities will come to light, because all these departments got their work worth crores of rupees done through e-tendering. How many tenders were hacked can be brought to fore only after a probe into the old cases.

According to sources, the nodal officers responsible for issuing tenders may be in trouble if a probe into the old cases is done. Those nodal officers used to open the tenders, because they had the password and controlled the tenders. So, if these officers are quizzed, many secrets will come to light.

LOP issues mobile no, demands probe into it

Leader of opposition Ajay Singh issued a mobile number (9582112323) on Saturday and demanded a probe into it. He claimed that if there is a fair probe into the call details of this number, many a secret will come up as the scam is related to this number. The steps the government took to probe the rip-off indicated that it was trying to hide the case. Singh said the number is connected with some Amritanshu Pandey in Delhi.