No charges on DDs, electronic transfer in co-op banks

BHOPAL : Minister of state for cooperatives (independent charge), Vishwas Sarang, speaking in a workshop here on Saturday, announced that no fee would be charged on bankers cheque, demand drafts, RTGS and NEFT in cooperative banks, in order to promote cashless transactions.

Sarang was inaugurating a workshop on cashless transactions in cooperative banks and primary agriculture credit cooperative societies. He said cashless transaction is a big challenge to cooperative banks, but it is not impossible. He said farmers and rural people are ready to adopt it.

Sarang said the decision of demonetisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to better results on many fronts. It has checked black money, terrorism, naxalism besides catalysing development at a fast pace. He said we need to change the mentality of people to implement cashless system. He said cashless system has been in our system since Mohanjodaro civilization.

Principal secretary, cooperatives, Ajit Kesari said replies to expected questions of people, while implementing cashless system at ground level, should be prepared so that people could easily understand.