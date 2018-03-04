‘NMC Bill is anti-people, anti-patient’

BHOPAL : Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr Ravi Wankhedke described National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill as “anti-people and anti-patient” in the country. IMA president Dr Wankhede was in Bhopal as a part of first day of second phase of ‘Bharat-Yatra’ being taken out as a mark of protest against the Bill.

Dr Wankhede said, “After March 11, cycle –yatra will be launched from all four corners of the country and it will culminate on March 25 in New Delhi. It will be maha-panchayat, which will protest against the Bill. Bill has been forwarded to standing committee. IMA fears that Bill will be again put up before Parliament during its sessions after March 5.

Dr Wankhede said, interacting with media on Saturday, said,“ NMC Bill seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) and it will “cripple” the functioning of medical professionals by making them “completely answerable to the bureaucracy and non-medical administrators.”

As per provision of NMC bill, for the first three years, government will not inspect and after three years, there is provision of only monetary penalty if some lacuna is reported. After six years, inspection will be made.

Dr Wankhede said, “Moreover, it has provision for back-door entry of Ayush doctors in rural areas to meet shortage of doctors. So it is double standard.”