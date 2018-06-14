Nine girls detained for disrupting CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s programme, booked

Bhopal: Nine girls aspiring to become police constables landed into jail on Wednesday as they raised slogans during a Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s programme seeking amendments in recruitment norms as promised by the Chief Minister himself.

The incident occurred at an event organised to distribute benefits of Sambal scheme to the workers of unorganised sector. SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said that nine girls who were ‘disturbing’ the programme were booked under CrPc 151 and have been sent to jail. The Mahila police station took action against the girls who were demanding the Chief Minister to fulfil his promise to reduce the height norm in police recruitment. Chouhan had assured to relax height criterion for girls in the recruitment of constables, the girls were reminding the CM of his forgotten promise.

While the programme was underway, the girls seeking attention of the Chief Minister, who was presiding the programme, started raising slogans. Acting swiftly, police intervened and pushed back the girls. They were taken outside the tent and were detained.

Months before, the CM in a programme had promised the girl police aspirants that he would issues directives to reduce the height norm for the girl candidates, but months have passed but no such order has been issued.

Govt to regulate pvt school fee structure:CM

Government will regulate fee structure in private schools to make them accessible for families of lower income group, said chief minister while addressing the programme organised for beneficiaries of Sambal scheme. Stating that government was committed to improve the lot of marginalised, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that government will spend the budget in accordance with the ratio of poor population.

In coming four years, all poor will get their own houses, while from next month they will have to pay a flat electricity bill of Rs 200, every poor will get free of cost medical assistance, said Singh. In the state 37.50 lakh people are living without houses, in coming 4 years government will going to construct 40 lakh houses and will also construct multi story buildings if required, said Singh. He added that the government is working to fill the gap between rich and poor.

If required, the government will even pay the bills of private hospital, said CM, adding that the government will bear the medical education fees of poor students. Revenue minister Umashankar Gupta stated the Sambal scheme as a noble scheme of the world.

BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agarwal said that CHouhan has taken revolutionary steps for the welfare of poor and marginal farmers. Equating him with former chief minister of Bihar, Kapuri Thakur and that of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu- who worked for the welfare of the downtrodden and marginalised, Agarwal said that Chouhan has initiated schemes to bring the changes in socio economy structure of farmers and poor. The CM has come up with schemes where the children of marginal farmers and labourers will get free education, medical assistance, house and others, he added.