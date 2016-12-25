navrasa-at-anand-vihar

BHOPAL : Based on theme was ‘Navrasa-Harmony of Emotions’, the two-day annual function of Anand Vihar School concluded on Friday. The cultural programme began with the invocation of the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Tiny-tots performed a foot tapping dance to mark the advent of spring. Chirmi folk dance of Rajasthan tested the poise of the senior girls who danced with ‘matkis’ on their heads. Other captivating items were fishermen’s Koli Dance, Bhangra and orchestra.

The dance drama ‘Chivalry’ gave a glimpse into the life and works of the brave sons of the soil. Along with this the English play ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji’ showcased his early life, training and coronation. The grand finale of the evening was ‘Jeevan Ke Rang Navras Ke Sang-a musical rhapsody manifesting all nine ‘rasas’ or emotions human heart can experience.

It regaled the audience and evoked their admiration. Aruna Mohan Rao, Additional, DGP, Crime against Women was the chief guest. The programme was attended by the President, Vanita Samaj, Archana Bagchi, chairperson of the School Management committee Sunanda Thakar, Shakun Dhoot, secretary, Vanita Samaj and office-bearers and members of Vanita Samaj and school committee. Principal Shailesh Zope read out the annual report.