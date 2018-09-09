My 17-day-old girl died due to medicines given to ailing mother, alleges father

Breast feeding cannot be cause of death, says AIIMS medical superintendent

BHOPAL : A 17-day-old baby girl died in AII India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Baby slept after breast feeding but did not get up.

AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Manisha Shrivastava said, “Breast feeding cannot be cause of death. Some complications must be in newly born baby. I will look into matter.”

But, police said that father of the baby alleged that just because of anti-biotic and other medicines given to his ailing wife might have introduced toxins in the milk which she fed to baby and may have caused the death of his daughter.

According to Baghsewania police ASI Vinay Singh the girl was born in Sultania Hospital. Nisha Jaiswal 30, and her baby Ayushi were referred to AIIMS from Sultania Hospital.