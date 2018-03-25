MVM’s suspended student seeks justice from PM Modi

BHOPAL : Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya’s graduation final year student Asma Khan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan against one-sided decision of college to suspend her on Saturday. She also sought time from Governor Anandiben Patel to place her stand.

Asma Khan also filed an appeal in staff council of college against its decision. Asma Khan said college administration wanted to end the protest of Bhagat Singh Kranti Dal (BKD), which she was leading.

The staff council of college suspended Asma for a Facebook post of March 21in which she termed MVM faculty as anti-national and said college environment nurtures anti-national thoughts.

Khan posted it during protest by members of BKD against college officials’ decision to disallow them to hold a function in college hall on March 23.

Asma Khan is a politically active member of the BKD group, which has bagged three out of four seats in student union elections last year.

She told Free Press that the academic council took decision without serving her a notice and listening to her views.

Principal Neeraj Agnihotri defended the decision of staff council and said, “We have the screenshot of what she posted on the Facebook. Is staff council required to listen to her views, when it has the proof?”