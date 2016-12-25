Much ado about nothing: Cops finds ‘missing’ Colonel at officer’s mess

BHOPAL : Kashmir range Lieutenant Colonel Johan Sheri, who went missing at Raja Bhoj Airport was finally found in Sudershan Officers’ Mess, Shahjahanabad early in the morning on Saturday.

Police called it an outcome of miscommunication as the Subedar, who had gone to receive him, did not find him and phone of the colonel was found to be switched off because of which he could not contact him. As per sources, Subedar Mahendra Singh had gone to the Raja Bhoj Airport to receive Lt Col Sheri but as battery of mobile of the officer exhausted, Singh could not establish communication with his officer. Subedar immediately informed the army unit about it. A search was launched for four hours at airport to trace Sheri. Finally, Gandhi Nagar police was informed when he was found nowhere. By early in the morning, the Lt Colonel was found in Sudershan Officers’ Mess. He had landed at Raja Bhoj Airport by AI-437 flight. On basis of report, Gandhi Nagar police registered a case of missing person.

SP Arvind Saxena said, “The incident was an outcome of miscommunication as the colonel could not be reached on his mobile which was found switched off so Subedar Mahendra Singh could not establish a contact with him. This was the reason he could not trace him out. Sheri went to Shahjahanabad based army mess and later on he was spotted there.”