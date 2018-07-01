MP High Court issues notice to Makhanlal varsity

BHOPAL : The recruitment of class three employees in Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication is in the news again. This time because MP High Court has issued a notice to its officials to explain irregularities in the recruitment and has given them six weeks to respond.

Mamta Mishra, one of the applicants for the job, had filed a petition in January against the result and the merit list issued by the university. Mishra had said in her petition that she had secured higher marks in the test while candidates selected had scored lower marks than her but were selected after the interview. She claims that the results were manipulated.

The journalism university declared the results of the recruitment in January this year while the tests for class 3 clerical posts were held in October 2017. Mamta Mishra said that this petition would expose the rot in the university.