Mounting debt drives one more farmer to suicide

Police blame family dispute, say he did not own any piece of agricultural land

Bhopal : One more debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of cultivator deaths in the state to 12 in the last nine days, police said on Saturday.

The latest suicide was reported from Dhar district on Friday where a 40-year-old farmer, Jagdish Mori of Rampura village took the extreme step by consuming pesticide.

His family members claimed that Mori ended his life as he was disturbed because of mounting debts. The victim had a bank loan on his farm land, which was registered in the name of his father, they claimed.

However, Dhar SP, Birendra Singh said that he took the extreme step because of a family dispute and the deceased has no land in his name. He was a habitual drinker and on Friday had an altercation with his family members, the SP said adding the matter is under investigation.

Madhya Pradesh recently witnessed a big farmers’ stir over loan waiver, farm produce prices and other demands.

The death of five farmers in police firing in Mandsaur district on June 6 during the unrest had

triggered a series of protests in various parts of the state.

Since June 8, the state has witnessed a total of 12 farmer suicides. PTI

June 6

Makhan Lal (68) of Hoshangabad hanged himself. He had Rs 7 lakh loan from local money lenders and had sold 7 acres in last two years to pay interest.

Hari Singh Jatav (40) of Jirapur in Vidisha consumed poisonous substance. He was in debt and his elder and younger uncles had taken over his bigha of land.

June 8

Kishan Singh Meena (40) of Sagonia in Raisen allegedly took poisonous substance. He was struggling to repay Rs 17 lakh loan.

Anwar Khan consumed pesticide in Mokalpur of Sagar. He had a debt of Rs 5 lakh. The family had 17 acres and deceased was to get married soon.

June 12

Dulichand Keer (52) committed suicide in Rehti of Sehore. He had debt of Rs 4 lakh. Despite bumper crop, he failed to get remunerative price. He had loan from bank and money lenders.

June 14

Narmada Prasad Yadav (50) of Chaplashar in Hosangabad consumed poison at bus stand after a money lender snatched Rs 40,000 from him. He had taken Rs 50,000 loan from him.

Ramesh (45) of Balharpur in Balaghat committed suicide as he was unable to repay loan of Rs 1.5 lakh. He had 50dismal land

A farmer in Barwani consumed poisonous liquid. Initially, the act was blamed on family dispute. Later, it was revealed that he was driven to extreme step due to failure to repay the loan.

June 15

Khaju Khan (75) of village Bapcha Baramad, under the Siddiqganj, of Sehore hanged himself in his field.

Mukesh Gavil (28) of Lachore consumed poison. He was rushed to Bhopal where he died at private hospital. He was newly married and was in debt of both bank and private money lenders.