Most promises made during student union polls remain unfulfilled

BHOPAL : The students had elected student union office bearers with great hope in October last year but most of them failed to fulfill their poll promises. With academic session about to end, many poll promises remain to be fulfilled.

This is evident by the fact that campuses of top colleges like Government Maharani Laxmi Bai Girl’s PG Autonomous College, Government Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya, Sarojini Naidu Government Girls PG College, Government Science and Commerce College, Government Hamidia Arts and Commerce College are in poor state, too.

MLB President Alfa Khan told Free Press that he had promised to improve the facilities in canteen, garden, toilets, install sanitary napkin vending machine etc. The facilities in toilets were improved and sanitary napkin vending machine also became operational. However, demand for setting up an information counter and providing English medium books to the students has not been approved by college administration.

Promises like proper maintenance of girls’ common room and having new water coolers on the premises were fulfilled by college administration. “But our demands for new toilets for girls, new laboratory equipments, overhauling of class room and auditorium, allotment of emergency room, security guards and checking of identity cards on entrance gates for security of girl students are still pending with administration,” said MVM president Harshita Giri.

“We have submitted memorandum twice for new editions of books in college library and also to get more books in college library but no steps were taken,” added Harshita.

Photocopy machine, sanitary napkin vending machine began operations, rate of food items were cut and facilities at canteen improved at Sarojini Naidu College.

“Our demand for increasing number of books and computers, improvement in sports facilities and laboratory have not been fulfilled by college administration,” added vice-president Richa Sharma.

The college has no regular principal and librarian. “But we have managed to fulfill the promise of improving drinking water facilities, issuance of books from library after pressuring college administration,” said Hamidia College president Ashutosh Malviya.

“The future of students hangs in balance because of decision to shift the college campus. Though the shifting was delayed after our protest, the administration now wants to merge college with Naveen College,” said Government Science and Commerce College student union president Divyani Mishra.

The books, which are less in number, are still packed along with other material of college, which were packed in the vacation in October last year for shifting, added president Mishra.