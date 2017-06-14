Bhopal: More than 800 farmers, farm labourers have ended life in 8 months

Bhopal: In last eight months more than 800 farmers and farm labourers have committed suicide in the state. In this period total 5230 suicides including farmers, farm labourer, students and others have reported in the state.

From July 2016 to November 15, 2016 total 3469 suicides including farmers, farm labours, students and others have reported. Among the deceased, 531 are farmers and farm labourers, 281 were the students. From November 16, 2016 to February 27, 2017 total 1761 farmers, farm labourers and students have committed suicide. In which 106 are the farmers, 181 are the farm labourers, 160 students and 1314 are the other people.

In this period, 14 farmers and farm labourers have committed suicide in district Morena. In Jhabua 15, in Khargone 16, in Barwani 32, in Jabalpur 23, in Ujjain 3, in Mandaur 2, in Satna 15, in Sagar 25, Sehore 9, in Vidisha 12. One of the most backward districts of the state, Tikamgarh, Chattarpur, Panna and Damoh very few number of farmers and farm labourers committed suicide. In Panna and in Damoh none from these section committed suicide. Whereas in Chattarpur 2 and in Tikamgarh 3 of them ended their lives.

The reason behind the less suicide from these districts, most of the farmers and farm labourers migrated to other cities and work as labourers. When the farming days come, they come back and do their farming. After finishing the work they back to their work places.

For them the farming is a secondary means of livelihood, their main earning is from doing labourer’s job in cities. In these districts people are committing suicide due to other reasons not for farming losses.

The Congress MLA Ramnivas Rawat informed that in the state, the government have no agriculture policy. The farming is not a full time job, but the farmers keep doing their work in agriculture field, the bumper crop and poor production both give jolts to the farmer.

In bumper production the farmer did not get the minimum cost of the product and in poor production again the farmer cannot earn the invested amount.

He added that on the other part of state, where the people are having good farm lands or having local labouring opportunity or both, farmers and farm labours death rate is very low. “The government should prepare better environment and facilities in favour of farmers to prevent suicide attempts,” he added.

Congress MLA from Karera booked for inciting violence

Bhopal: Congress MLA Shankutala Khatik from Karera constituency in Shivpuri district on Tuesday was booked for inciting violence. A FIR has been lodged based on a video in which the MLA is seen inciting her supporters to torch the local police station. The video had gone viral on the social media. The MLA may be arrested.

In the video, the MLA is not only seen urging her supporters to set the police station ablaze but is also asking them to beat up a police man. Khatik has described the case as a ‘conspiracy’. She said that she was only saying that if the police cannot protect the women, then police stations should be burnt down.