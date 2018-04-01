Minor kills youth for secretly meeting his mother

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL : A minor boy has been booked by Piplani police for stabbing a youth to death as the accused disliked him for meeting his mother in the absence of his father.

The incident took place at Hathaikheda under Piplani police station area late in the night on Friday.

According to the police Sonu Naria was killed by a 15-year-old boy in the night on Friday. A relative of the deceased Ajay informed police after he found the deceased in a pool of blood with multiple wounds.

CSP Govindpura Virendra Mishra said that the minor used to suspect that the deceased had inclination towards his mother and used to meet her but in the investigation it has not been confirmed and investigation to reveal the reason behind the killing would be done.

The deceased and accused used to work as labourers. The statements of the family members have to be recorded which would help in the further investigation, he added.

The accused was detained and later when he was questioned regarding the reason for killing Sonu he revealed that he suspected that the deceased used to meet his mother secretly.

The deceased and accused were relatives and deceased used to the visit house of accused frequently. Accused was infuriated over his visits.

After the preliminary investigation the police sent the body for the post mortem and a case under section 302 of the IPC and started further investigation.

During the investigation police found that the accused had warned the deceased regarding meeting with his mother in the absence of his father but the deceased continued to meet and which might have resulted in the killing of the deceased.

Mishra said that the accused is under custody and that we are probing the case from all angles.