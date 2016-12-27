Mercury dips by 4°C in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Teeth-clattering cold swept the state capital with both maximum and minimum temperatures plunging sharply on Monday. The effect of sharp drop of mercury was more pronounced with temperature both during the day and night decreasing by nearly 4°C. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 26.2°C which was 2°C below normal and on Monday it was recorded at 22.7°C. The temperature during the night on Sunday was 11.8°C and it settled at 7.5°C on Monday which was 4°C below normal.

Besides, the entire state reeled under the intense cold wave especially at Betul district. There was a sharp decline in minimum temperature in many districts of Bhopal and Ujjain divisions while there was no major change in temperature in districts of rest of the divisions in the state.

The mercury was above normal at most of the places of Rewa, Chambal and Gwalior divisions. It was below normal in Bhopal and Ujjain divisions while rest of the divisions recorded normal temperatures. The lowest temperature of 5°C was recorded at Ujjain, Betul and Damoh. During the next 24 hours, the weather is likely to be dry over the state with likely chances of fog at isolated places over Rewa division and Morena , Bhind , Gwalior, Datia , Tikamgarh , Chhtarpur and Panna districts. The met department has issued a warning of likely chance of cold wave at isolated places over Jabalpur, Shahdol divisions, Damoh, Betul, and Ujjain districts.

In the state capital there will be clear sky with likely chance of haze in the morning hours in parts of city.