Max temp soars to 5°C above normal in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The maximum temperature was recorded 5°C above normal in the state capital while many districts still were in grip of cold wave on Saturday. Similarly, Gwalior recorded 6°C above normal. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5°C which was 5°C above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8°C which was normal. Gwalior recorded a maximum temperature of 29.4°C which was 6°C above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 8.7°C which was 2°C above normal. Other places on eastern side of the state are still in grip of cold wave. Umaria recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5°C, Chhindwara recorded 5.7°C, Betul recorded 5.8°C, Damoh recorded 6°C, Malajhkhand recorded 6.2 and Khargone recorded 6.8°C. Raisen recorded 7.5°C. Weatherman attributed rise in temperature to humidity.

City recorded 92 per cent humidity while evening humidity was recorded at 43 per cent. However, Shahdol, Jabalpur divisions and Betul and Damoh district are in grip of cold wave.