MANIT teachers association split

BHOPAL : The newly formed MANIT Teaching Staff Association split into two factions in the very first meeting on Friday. Though the meeting was mandated to build pressure on the director of the institute but professors started blaming each other when issue of promotion was raised.

According to new guidelines from HRD promotions are now subjected to new process and are open for applicants from outside the institute as well. A section of professors allege that some of the professors have used certain forged documents to gain leverage during promotion interview. These professors informed about these deeds to the director Narendra Singh Raghuvanshi also.

These professors also managed to get their documents passed from various committees from the institute. Apart from this, they also managed to tweak the rules in BoG (Board of Governors) meeting; the complaint of which was made to the ministry of HRD. Now the HRD ministry has returned the complaint to rectify the rules in the next meeting of BoG.

With appointment of new chairman, BoG meeting is expected within a week. Sources say that recruitment issue would top the list on agenda.