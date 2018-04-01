Manappuram gold robbery: Two SIMI activists sentencd to life

BHOPAL : In Manappuram gold robbery-2010, two SIMI activists Abu Faisal and Mohammed Ikrar have been sentenced to life imprisonment on Saturday by a special court in Bhopal. The accused had committed the robbery at a branch of Manappuram Finance Limited, Hamidia Road, on August 23, 2010, and made off with gold jewellery worth Rs 1.46 crore and Rs 41,000 in cash.

Faisal and Mohammed Ikrar were among eight SIMI activists charged with robbery, conspiracy and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for committing the robbery to raise funds for their alleged terror activities.

While four accused were killed in an encounter near Bhopal in 2016, two remain at large. The special judge Girish Dixit, convicted Abu Faizal (28) and Ikrar Sheikh (36) under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 395 (dacoity) and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The special court had named eight persons as accused in the case. Two of the accused, Sharad Singh (35) and Shailendra Mehto (44), are absconding, while Jakir Hussain (28), Sheikh Mujeeb Ahmed (25), Mohammed Aslam (23) and Mohammed Aizazuddin (28) were killed in alleged encounters with the police. DPO Rajendra Upadhyay said, “The two accused—Abu Faisal and Mohammed Ikrar –were found guilty of all charges. The court has them convicted in Manappuram gold robbery.”