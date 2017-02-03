Madhya Pradesh stands overall champion in national rowing tourney

BHOPAL: The state emerged as overall champion with two gold, seven silver and three bronze medals, 12 in all and 23 points in boys and girls categories in 35th All-India Rowing Championship. It was held at the Upper Lake in the city. Odisha clinched seven medals and 15 points to settle on second position while Karnataka remained third with four medals and 12 points. The tournament ended on Thursday. The players of winning teams were awarded with medals and trophies.

Addressing the concluding function, vice president, Rowing Federation of India, Rajlakshmi Singhdeo thanked sports and youth welfare department appreciating it for successfully organising the national rowing championship. She said the national rowing training camp would be organised in the state capital for preparation of national games.