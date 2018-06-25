Madhya Pradesh: Dalit man thrashed for riding bike in front of village head’s house

Tikamgarh: A 30-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten up for riding a motorcycle past the house of a sarpanch in a village here, the police said today. A video purportedly showing the incident has gone viral on social media. The police last night arrested the sarpanch of Dharampur village and four others in connection with the incident which occurred last week, Deri police post’s assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramsewak Jha said.

The victim, Dayaram Ahirwar (a Dalit), in his complaint alleged that on June 21, the village sarpanch, Hemant Kurmi, his brothers and one of their neighbours beat him up severely after objecting to his riding a motorcycle in front of their house, Jha said.

Ahirwar also stated that the accused told him that he should not have driven through the road in front of their house. Instead, he should have dragged the motorcycle without riding on it, the ASI said. After beating the victim, the accused warned him not to repeat his action in future, the complainant told the police.

Two days after the incident, a video clip of the incident went viral on social media in which Hemant Kurmi was purportedly seen abusing and beating the victim along with the other accused. Based on the victim’s complaint, the police arrested Hemant Kurmi, his brothers Vinod Kurmi, Munnu Kurmi and Aniruddh Kurmi, and their neighbour Dinesh Yadav, Jha said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Indian Penal Code sections 341, 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (abuse in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.