Madhya Pradesh Budget 2018: Some say it is hopeless, others say it is promising

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh budget 2018 presented on Wednesday in Vidhan Sabha has evoked mixed reactions. Most people have called it a rosy picture though they have welcomed the move to keep milk, meat, fruits, vegetable, chesse, paneer out of GST purview. The focus on Metro trains and public transportation has been welcomed.

MANIT Prof Siddharth Rokade: “ It is good that government has made budgetary allocation for sustainable transport. Budget has talked about metro trains in Bhopal and Indore. Budgetary allocation has been made for strengthening public transport, which is good in the interest of people.”

Advocate Priyanath Pathak: “We are disappointed as advocates. Issues like pension for advocates and EWS houses have not been addressed. We had demanded that government should reduce court fee, which is highest in comparison to other states. So, it is not justified. And if government continues to charge, 50 percent of it should be allocated to advocates welfare fund.”

Federation of MP Chambers of Commerce and Industry president R S Goswami: “Construction of new roads and improvised power infrastructure will enhance Ease of Doing business for industries in state and would lead to a series of initiatives that will aid in job creation.”

CII state council chairman Anshul Mittal: “The budget has significantly addressed core sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, health, and education which in turn will act as a growth catalyst for all other sectors. Construction of new roads and improvised power infrastructure will enhance Ease of Doing business for industries in state and would lead to a series of initiatives that will aid in job creation.”

Berojgarh Sena president Akshay Hunka: “Government does not have any blue print about employment of youths. Budget only indicates that government will generate 7.5 lakh jobs or employment for youths and nothing else. But is it not sufficient. It is plain assurance to fool youths.”

Farmers’ leader Shiv Kumar Sharma Kakkaji: “Budget sketches rosy picture about farmers. Rs 1000 crore have been proposed for irrigation but 80 percent of it is for salaries. Actually, FM has cheated farmers. Government always talks about incentives for farmers but no budgetary allocation has been made. Government is least bothered about farmers in the state.”

Akhil Bharatiya Vypar- Udyog Mandal Sangathan general secretary Anupam Agrawal: “It is hopeless budget as it will neither benefit businessmen nor industries. We had big expectation from budget but we are highly disappointed. Businessmen are already facing problems due to GST and demonetisation. Budget has added fuel to fire.”

Rajani Chhabara, housewife: “It is good that vermilion, kajal, bindi, books, news papers, milk, meat, paneer and fruits and vegetables are out of purview of GST. These are basic items and such provisions will benefit the masses. Due to demonisation and GST, entire economy was disturbed. So it is much needed relief.”

Mumtaz Khan, joint secretary, Athletics Federation of India: “It is good that there is budget for sports in Madhya Pradesh. Definitely, it will benefit the state players in next Olympics. Nearly 21 percent hike in budget is definitely a welcome step from state government.”