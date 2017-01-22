Liquor may be banished from state before assembly polls

BHOPAL : Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is trying to make the people aware of the ills of drinking in his speeches in the course of his Narmada Seva Yatra, may impose prohibition in the state before the 2017 assembly elections.

The government has already decided to shut down 58 liquor shops located along the Narmada River and also shift around 2000 shops located on highways in compliance with the directives of the Supreme and High Court.

The state hopes to earn Rs 7500 crore through excise duty in the current year. Chouhan has asked officials of finance and commercial tax departments to look for alternative sources of revenue. Chouhan has hinted that he may go for a blanket ban on liquor in the coming times. The assembly elections are due in the state next year. Chouhan, during his Narmada Seva Yatra, is also trying to assess the likely impact of prohibition on assembly elections. He is also watching people’s response to his statements against liquor consumption. The benefit in terms of the party getting support of women is also being evaluated. Chouhan may make prohibition a big issue during assembly elections.

Chouhan has also commissioned studies to study the impact of prohibition in Bihar and Gujarat. Tribals form a bigger chunk of the population in the state. The impact of prohibition on tribals and other sections is also being assessed.

It seems Chouhan started thinking in terms of imposing prohibition, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciating Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s similar move. Chouhan has got included many provisions in the new excise policy that would highlight the downside of consumption of liquor.