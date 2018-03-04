Light rains likely in couple of days

BHOPAL : Western disturbance which is prevailing over north Pakistan and adjoining areas, is likely to cause light rains in Madhya Pradesh in the next couple of days. However, weather is likely to remain dry in the state and mercury will continue to soar.

Maximum temperatures settled above normal in Madhya Pradesh. B on Saturday. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius and it recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, a trough is extending from sub Himalayan West Bengal to Arunachal Pradesh. Another western disturbance is moving across east Tibet. A trough is extending from Kerala to Maharashtra coast.

During the next 24 hours, widespread rain and snow will occur in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand. It may cause light rains in some parts of Madhya Pradesh.