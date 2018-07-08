LGBTQ members yearn for support of family, society, govt

‘It’s like a festival where people gather, click pics, and give bytes’

BHOPAL : We’re the children of a lesser God. The government and society have already discarded us; our families have left us to fend for ourselves; and we have nowhere to go. So, the event like Pride March or Parade is not going to help us in any way, said the people of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community in the city in an interaction with Free Press.

The statement came against the backdrop of the 15-day ‘Bhopal Pride 2018’ which started in Bhopal from July 1.

A voluntary organisation Bhopal Pride is holding the event, Pride March, through crowd-funding on social media on July 15 in Bhopal.

The aim of the event is to raise awareness among people about the LGBTQ community and demand the Madhya Pradesh government to set up a transgender/sexual minorities’ welfare board in the state capital.

Founder of Kinnar Samaj Kalyan Samiti, Bhopal, Devi Rani, says, “I don’t think that the Pride March will solve our problems. I joined the march last year, but the organiser of the event didn’t give me a chance to speak anything, even they did not have the courtesy to provide me a glass of water and say thanks. It was just like a festival where people gathered, clicked photos and gave bytes to media and went away.

No one had discussed about our problems and its solution. Everything was showoff. They have nothing to do with our problems,” Rani said.

Rani, associated with social work, said “Neither we have support from our family nor from society nor from the government. Akhir hum jayein to jayein kahan… (Where should we go?). The government just gave us the status of the third gender just for vote bank. We still do not get rights like normal people. There is no separate queuing system at the railway stations and hospitals and no toilet facility at public places for us. Besides, there is no job.”

“Total population of transgender in Bhopal is more than 1000, but there is no welfare committee for us. There is orphanage for old and children for normal people but not for us. We tried to meet chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan about it but to no avail,” Rani added.

Secretary of Mitra Shringar Samiti, Bhopal, Sanjana Singh Rajput said, “The Pride Parade se kutchh nahi hoga, ….. it is useless to gather at one place once in year for our rights. Our demands for setting up of a transgender welfare committee in MP and removing section 377 have not been fulfilled. I think our problems will not be solved until we work hard for it.”

Sanjana further says, “I took part in the parade last year. I got to know about it this year through social media, but I won’t be able to attend it. I am working for section 377 and to set up the committee on personal level,”

Aman soni said, “Parade hai parade ki tarah nikal jata hai…’. I didn’t see any change the people’s mindset about member of LGBTQ community. In fact, they hate us more than they did earlier. I have no information about the parade.”

“I think the parade is a good initiative to change the people’s mindset. Bhopal is not a diverse city like Mumbai. The LGBTQ people are not acceptable here. It will take time,” said Pankaj Raj Khow, a Mumbai-based model who took part in the march last year.

We have put up the demand for setting up of a transgender/sexual minorities’ welfare board in the state capital before the government, but they are not taking interest.