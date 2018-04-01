Legal aid camp held for elderly persons

BIAORA- RAJGARH : A legal awareness camp was organised for elderly people of the city. Judge Devendra Solanki and Faruq Ahmad Siddiqui, district legal aid officer, were the chief guests at the camp.

Judge Devendra Solanki said an act was made for the welfare of parents and senior citizens in 2007, under which old age homes are set up. Any elderly person can file a petition in any tribunal or appeal tribunal demanding maintenance from their family members who are going to get their properties.

A scheme to provide legal aid to elderly people has also been made under which old age homes, tribunals, appeal tribunals were established. Paralegal volunteers will offer their services in them from April, 2018.

Faroq Ahmed Siddiqui said legal services authority, in order to provide information to elderly persons about their rights conducts legal awareness camps. Parelegal volunteers and panel lawyers provide free legal aid. Elderly persons were also given fruits at the camp.