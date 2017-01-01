Free Press Journal
Last day sees Rs 38L deposit in SBI

— By OUR STAFF REPORTER | Jan 01, 2017 12:09 am
Dewas : Friday was the last day for the common man to deposit their old notes at the banks. About Rs38 lakh were deposited at the State Bank of India, main branch, Dewas. The bank is providing new Rs2,000 notes, but people are hesitating in taking it as getting a change is still a problem.

