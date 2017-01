Kerala, TN, Rapti Sagar not to touch Bhopal

BHOPAL: Several trains passing through the Bhopal railway division have been cancelled or diverted following derailment of a goods train near Vihirgaon under Secunderabad division of South Central Railways.

Train number 12728 Telangana Express, scheduled to depart from New Delhi on January 7, has been cancelled.

The routes of several trains have been diverted. Train number 12625 Kerala Express will go via Renigunta-Guntkal-Vadi-Solapur. Train number 15024 Yashwantpur-Gorakhpur will go via Nizamabad-Murkhed-Nanded-Purna-Akola. Similarly, train number 22631 Chennai-Bikaner Express will go from Vijaywada-Sikandaraba-Wadi-Solapur.

Train no.12708 Tirupati Sampark Kranti Express will go from Renigunta-Guntkal-Wadi-Solapur, train no.12621 Tamil Nadu Express and train no.12433 Rajdhani Express will go from Arkonam-Renigunta-Guntkal-Wadi-Solapur, train no.22415 Vishakhapatnam-New Delhi AC express and train number 12803 Samta Express will go from Sambalpur-Raipur-Nagpur-Bhopal-Jhansi-Agra, train number 12590 Rapti Sagar Express and train number 22691 Rajdhani Express will go from Nizamabad-Murkhed-Nanded-Purna-Akola. Train no.12791 Sikandarabad-Danapur Express will go from Nizamabad-Murkhed-Adilabad-Pipalkutti route.