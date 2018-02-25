Keep note of children’s interests: Minister tells parents

GWALIOR : Minister for urban development and housing Maya Singh appealed to the guardians for focusing on interests of the children so that they became an ideal citizen of the country, during the joint annual function of school run by Gwalior Mahila Mandal. She also said the children are stock of talent only thing required is to channelize their energy and it should be done by teacher, parents, guardians of the children.

The programme was organised on the campus of Boys Mandir Secondary School at Teethapur. The schools of Mohanpur, Danauli, Falka Bazaar participated along with Teethapur school students.

The students performed wonderfully in the

cultural even of the programme. Minister Maya Singh distributed prizes to the meritorious students. During the programme Dr Annapurna Bhadauriya and other office bearers of the organisation were present.