Kamal Nath’s controversial letter keeps Rahul away from Yadav’s tribute prog

‘Prog in Borasa on June 26’

BHOPAL : Congress national president Rahul Gandhi is not coming in the tribute paying programme to be organised in memory of former deputy CM Subhash Yadav on June 26 in Borava district Khargon. Congress state president Kamal Nath had written to Rahul to invite him in the programme. However, the language used by Nath in the letter had triggered a controversy.

Nath in the letter had termed Yadav as a big leader of OBCs and wrote that Rahul should come in the programme, considering OBC vote bank in the state. Bharatiya Janata Party on the basis of the letter had attacked Nath alleging him of using Yadav’s name for vote bank.

Rahul’s decision not to attend the programme has affected the preparations made by the followers of Yadav. Former CM Digvijay Singh along with Nath will be present in the programme.

The relations between Arun Yadav and Congress leadership are tense after former’s removal from the post of state president. No assignment has been given to Arun so far in the party. There were news about disputes between Congress state in charge Deepak Babaria and MLA Sachin Yadav, who is brother of Arun Yadav. The central leaders of the party not attending the programme may further deepen the rift between ArunYadav and the Congress leaders.