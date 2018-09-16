Kamal Nath to fight against corruption with team of tainted babus

n Charges surround PCC Chief’s former IAS workers

n It should be seen first whether these officers were framed, says Congress

BHOPAL : Congress state president Kamal Nath may be attacking the government on corruption but all former bureaucrats working in his team are facing charges in some case or the other.

Former IAS Shashi Karnawat has been made vice president of scheduled caste department. Nath got Karnawat membership of Congress party. Karnawat was sentenced five year jail by a special court in printing scam costing Rs 33 lakhs in Mandla. She was later terminated from service.

Amit Pandey, husband of former additional chief secretary Ajita Bajpayee Pandey, is an accused in Vyapam scam. Ajita is who is working as data analysis coordinator. Ajita was additional chief secretary, technical education department, when Vyapam scam took place. She was removed when name of her husband cropped up in the scam. Lokayukta had also submitted a chargesheet against Ajita in metre-purchase scam, though she was acquitted in this case by a special court.

Former principal secretary BK Batham, who is looking after election manifesto of Congress, was also in controversies. Batham was posted in social justice department, which gave grant to the hostel where sexual abuse took place and now Congress is using the issue to grill the government. These hostels used to get grant during Batham’s tenure. Batham was removed from the post of Chattarpur collector and Hoshangabad commissioner following controversies.

Former IAS Raghuveer Shrivastava too is working in Nath’s team. Shrivastava could not get promotion to the post of principal secretary due to his bad annual confidential roll (ACR).

Meanwhile, BJP spokesman Rajnish Agarwal claimed that Congress always gave patronage to the crime. He alleged that Congress was not only accepting accused of corruption but also the guilty. Agarwal said Congress was doing political sin and it would pay its price.

On the other hand, Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said it should be seen first whether these officers were framed. Saluja said if somebody was found guilty then he would be sent out of the team.