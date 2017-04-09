Kailash Kher regales at IPS meet

Organised by IPS Association, the two-day ‘IPS Officer Meet’ concluded with live performance of sufi singer Kailash Kher under a concert ‘Jazbe Ko Salam’ at Lal Parade Ground on Saturday. He began his performance with song ‘kaun hai woh…,’ of movie Bahubali. It was followed by some of his popular numbers including ‘mai to tere pyar ka deewana ho gaya…,’ ‘tauba teri surat …,’ which won huge round of applauses from the audience who were present in large numbers. Film actor Akshay Kumar was also present on the occasion, who felicitated some police personnel for their exemplary work. Addressing the programme the 49-year-old-actor, who recently won the National Film Award for best actor said, “Since my father was in the army, I could able to build rapport with police personnel easily. Whenever I see people in police uniform, I never miss a chance to take a selfie with them.” Poet Shailesh Lodha, KB Sharma, secretary of the association, DGP Rishi Shukla, Pawan Jain, president of the association were present along with other police officials. (All pix : Neelesh Sen.)