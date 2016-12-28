Junior doctor thrash father of patient at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal

* Man faces wrath of junior docs for just complaining of dirty bed sheets

* Hospital supdt says there was no such big issue

* ‘Greenhorn junior docs are still learning and they will be counselled’

BHOPAL: The chaos continued to swirl up the atmosphere of Hamidia Hospital. Two days ago, two junior doctors were beaten up badly by an attendant of a patient who died in the hospital and all the junior doctors demanded strict security in the hospital. On the contrary, on Tuesday a junior doctor went into a fight with a patient’s father.

The incident happened early in the morning when new doctors were on round. Wasimuddin, father of Ameen, who is admitted to surgery ward, complained to doctor on round about the dirty bed sheets and no change of drips. The junior doctor on duty, after the doctor’s round behaved badly with the patient and his father. As per the reports the junior doctors on duty came to blows with Wasimuddin. Names of the doctors have not been revealed. Superintendent of Hamidia, Dr Deepak Marawi on the issue said that junior doctors are still learning and it is unfortunate that such things are taking place again and again. “The matter is not as big as it has been made. But as a precaution we will soon start counselling junior doctors on this”, he said.

DME Dr GS Patel said, “Things will fall in place soon because everyone is working towards it and we will talk to junior doctors as well on this”, he said.

Dr Avinash Thakur, general secretary, Junior doctors association on the matter said, “We are clueless about what to do. It is bad on part of doctors to behave like this and in such situation we cannot even claim anything. The problem lies everywhere. Change is needed not just in the system but in personal approaches as well.

Rs 6 crore sanctioned to keep Hamidia Hospital spic and span

Hamidia being under scanner underwent a whole cleanliness drive on Tuesday after Rs six crore were sanctioned by PS Health and ACS Medical Education Gouri Singh on Monday. The amount will be used for cleaning the hospital and maintaining hygiene. On Tuesday extensive cleaning of the hospital took place. Commissioner Ajatshatru Shrivastav, PS, Health, Gouri Singh, DME Dr G.S Patel, Collector Nishant Warwade have been keeping a close watch on the hospital since the CM’s visit. Though the conditions of the hospital have not changed much, regular visits to the hospital have definitely alerted the staff.