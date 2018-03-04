Jostling for RS nominations begins; CM confers with Delhi 3 from MP may enter RS

BHOPAL : As the date for filing of nominations for Rajya Sabha seats from the state draws closer, BJP leaders have started flexing their muscles for securing party ticket. Five seats from the state are falling vacant in the Upper House and the BJP, given its strength in the Vidhan Sabha, is in a position to get at least four of its candidates elected. Candidates have to be selected before March 12, the last date for filing of nominations.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed about probable candidates with the central leaders of the party in Delhi. Among the BJP members, the terms of Prakash Javadekar and Thawarchand Gehlot – both union ministers – and L Ganeshan and Meghraj Jain are ending. Javadekar may be fielded from Maharashtra and Ganeshan from some other state while Jain may be dropped. One seat is reserved for Gehlot. That leaves the party with three seats to play with. Besides state BJP leaders, those having links with the RSS are also eyeing the seats.

The names of Makhan Singh, Krishnamurari Moghe, Arvind Menon, Ramkrishna Kusumaria, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Ajay Pratap Singh are said to be under consideration. It is believed that the state election committee will clear all the names and forward the panel to the central election committee for a final decision.

Chouhan wants to keep the caste as well regional equations in mind before finalising the names. He hopes that it would help him in the assembly polls.

Cong nominee to be announced in Delhi

One seat is falling vacant due to the retirement of Congress party leader Satyavrat Chaturvedi. Party MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is batting for the re-nomination of Chaturvedi. PCC chief Arun Yadav, Shobha Oza, Meenakshi Natarajan and Suresh Pachauri are also trying their luck. The announcement about the Congress nominee is likely to be made in New Delhi.