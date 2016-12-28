‘Jaipur metro plies sans passengers, we are moving on with far advanced planning’

BHOPAL: The state cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for Metro project in Bhopal and Indore. A new detailed project report (DPR) of Metro rail has been prepared, under which state and centre, each would share 20% while 60% would be loan or grant from any funding agency. The sum for both the cities is Rs 14485 crore.

During discussion on Metro in the cabinet, officers told that planning on Metro has been done in advance in the state. Metro in Jaipur city is running without passengers. Metro in Jaipur is running outside the city while in Bhopal and Indore, it would run inside the cities. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too said that despite allegation of state being backward, we are far advanced in Metro as far as population is concerned.

Forest minister Gaurishankar Shejwar, on statement of Chouhan, said scheme to enhance population would be needed. State government’s spokesman Narottam Mishra, giving details of cabinet decisions, said the state government is not lagging behind in terms of Metro and on the contrary, it is far advanced.

An empowered committee would be constituted, headed by chief secretary, for approval of bids related to metro rail projects. The first phase of Bhopal Metro project would be from Karond to AIIMS and Bhadbhada to Ratnagiri trisection. In Indore, it would be from Rajwada to Nainod.

The cabinet in its meeting gave its sanction on appointment against vacant posts of forests guards by 497 daily wagers. The decision was taken in compliance of the decision of the Supreme Court and the high court. The cabinet also decided to give state government’s guarantee for medium term loan of Rs 3000 crore from Power Finance Corporation to three power distribution companies for arranging working capital. Rs 1000 crore would be given to each power distribution company. These power distribution companies would pay guarantee fee at the rate of 0.5 per cent per year to state government. The cabinet also reviewed approval of loan amount of Rs 104.38 crore related to drinking water scheme of Bhopal Municipal Corporation.