Jaane Bhi Do Yaro: Black comedy on all-pervading corruption

BHOPAL: Centered on veteran actor Om Puri, the three day film festival ‘Ekagra’ concluded with two milestone movies ‘Jane Bhi Do Yaaro’ and ‘Paar’ at Bharat Bhawan on Thursday.

The fest began with movie ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’. It is a 1983 Hindi comedy film directed by Kundan Shah and produced by NFDC. It is a dark satire on the rampant corruption in Indian politics, bureaucracy, news media and business, and stars an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Bhakti Barve and Neena Gupta.

Kundan Shah won the 1984 Indira Gandhi Award for Best First Film of a Director for his work. ‘Indiatimes Movies’ ranks the film amongst the ‘Top 25 Must See Bollywood Films’.

The film was part of the NFDC Retrospective at India International Film Festival in 2006.

The fest concluded with another classic movie Paar. It is a 1984 Hindi movie directed by Goutam Ghose. The film stars Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri.

Naseeruddin Shah won a Volpi Cup for his role as Naurangia. The film was based on Bengali story Paathi by Samaresh Basu. On concluding day, a large number of movie buffs were seen. The festival is being organised by Chhavi Prabhag, the film wing of Bharat Bhawan.

“I was waiting for this movie for long. It is a cult movie, which treats a serious subject comically”, said Akhilesh Sahu, as he emerged out of the auditorium after watching “Jaane Bhi Do Yaron”.