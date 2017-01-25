Invite people’s reps, freedom fighters in Republic Day celebration

BHOPAL: The state government, general administration department (GAD), has issued instructions to all divisional commissioners, district collectors and chief executive officers of district panchayats to invite all MPs, MLAs, corporators, freedom fighters, relatives of martyrs of Kargil war, MISA detainees in the Republic Day programmes in the districts. Instructions have also been given to invite distinguished citizens and officials of railways, banks, NCC, office of comptroller and auditor general, Indian Army and members of all commissions in the programme.

Besides, the GAD has also issued instructions to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, deputy secretaries, additional secretaries and heads of the departments based at Bhopal to make sure that senior officers of deputy secretary level and above should attend the state-level Republic Day programme at Lal Parade Ground.