Installation of aquarium at Governor House still pending with BU

BHOPAL : The carelessness of the Barkatullah University can be understood by the fact that the proposal to build an aquarium in Governor House has been pending with Barkatullah University for four months.

The governor office sent a proposal to the university in December first week to build an aquarium in the governor house. But, the

construction work is yet to be started. The university sent the proposal to the Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries to begin the process.

Department has asked Directorate of Fisheries and MP Fisheries Federation for the construction but both of them denied as they don’t work in this construction. After that the department asked Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur for the construction.

The university’s college of fisheries agreed and sent the proposal for construction. The college sent an estimate of Rs 20 lakh for the construction. The BU sanctioned the budget in the EC meeting on March 27, said aquaculture department HoD Vipin Vyas.

Registrar UN Shukla told Free Press, I am unaware of the issue. Vipin Vyas was coordinating this project and he will be a better person to comment on the issue.